Erweiterte Funktionen



Mendus - Multi-front progression during FY22




24.02.23 07:58
Edison Investment Research

FY22 was marked by several clinical milestones for Mendus, notably the positive survival data from the Phase II ADVANCE II study in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and encouraging safety data from the ongoing Phase I ALISON trial (in ovarian cancer), both investigating the company’s lead cancer vaccine candidate, vididencel (DCP-001). In 2023, we expect Mendus to focus on progressing vididencel in the AML maintenance setting, as it plans a Phase I study in AML patients post-hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and a Phase II trial in combination with standard of care azacitidine in AML maintenance. In our view, combination therapies will be critical for clinical breakthroughs in oncology, so we see the initiation of such a Phase II study as a sensible strategic decision. The August 2022 SEK250m fund-raising facility may fund operations past anticipated completion of these studies (in H224) albeit with significant dilution risk. Our valuation increases to SEK1.9bn or SEK9.31/share (SEK1.8bn or SEK9.1/share previously), although the valuation per share would reduce with subsequent debt-to-equity conversions.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahmen - Neuer 421% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 7.973% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1552 € 0,1554 € -0,0002 € -0,13% 24.02./13:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0005003654 A1W59F 0,31 € 0,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,1566 € +6,10%  11:51
Berlin 0,1752 € +4,53%  12:43
München 0,1676 € 0,00%  08:06
Frankfurt 0,1552 € -0,13%  09:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock landet Volltreffer - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 5.305% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 14.011% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Immunicum: unique immuno-onco. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...