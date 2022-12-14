Mendus - Improving survival beyond standard of care

Mendus presented new positive survival data for the company’s cancer relapse vaccine, DCP-001, at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, demonstrating the treatment has the potential to significantly affect patient survival as an acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) maintenance therapy. At the median follow-up period of 19.4 months, patients in the Phase II ADVANCE II trial treated with DCP-001 recorded a median overall survival (mOS) of 30.9 months and median relapse-free survival (mRFS) had not yet been reached. In our view, the updated survival results indicate significant potential improvements over the only approved AML maintenance therapy, oral azacitidine, given the latter’s existing data. We believe the ADVANCE II data could open the door for Mendus to address other unmet medical needs in AML and other blood-borne cancers. Our valuation of Mendus is unchanged at SEK1.8bn or SEK9.1 per share but we will revisit our assumptions once future development plans are reported.