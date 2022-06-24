Mendus - DCP-001 in focus

Erweiterte Funktionen



As of 23 June 2022, Immunicum will be known as Mendus, after management announced a corporate rebranding. The company is focused on the development of DCP-001, a cancer relapse vaccine, in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) maintenance therapy and high-grade serous ovarian cancer. Near-term, median relapse-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS) data from the Phase II ADVANCE II study in AML maintenance (expected in Q422) represent the main catalyst for Mendus, in our view. In addition, the company will begin investigating its dendritic cell immune primer, ilixadencel, for which it recently received FDA orphan drug designation, in the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GISTs). With a cash position of SEK122.9m at end-Q122, we estimate the company is sufficiently funded to end-FY22. We value Mendus at SEK1.78bn or SEK8.93/share (previously SEK1.95bn or SEK9.76/share).

