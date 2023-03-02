Erweiterte Funktionen
Melrose Industries - Positive trajectory
02.03.23 09:26
Edison Investment Research
Melrose Industries’ results highlight that the Aerospace division is recovering ahead of previous management expectations. This should increase the attractions of the new Melrose group post demerger when it becomes a focused aerospace-orientated group. The other half of the demerger, automotive-orientated Dowlais, will offer recovery potential (10%+ margin targets) along with corporate activity expectations.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,766 €
|1,7535 €
|0,0125 €
|+0,71%
|02.03./15:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR5MZ78
|A3CSME
|1,97 €
|1,11 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,766 €
|+0,71%
|09:53
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,75 $
|+3,55%
|24.02.23
|Berlin
|1,7975 €
|+2,66%
|14:50
|Frankfurt
|1,742 €
|+2,20%
|13:27
|Düsseldorf
|1,758 €
|+1,50%
|14:00
|Stuttgart
|1,758 €
|+1,35%
|13:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
