Melrose Industries - GE partnership expansion

The announcement with GE further demonstrates the market-leading position of GKN Aerospace: technology and production capability to win original equipment (OE) work and repair and maintenance capability to win greater aftermarket work. Arguably the most important element for shareholders is the extension within the risk and revenue sharing partnerships (RRSPs), which demonstrates the importance of GKN Aerospace to GE’s overall engine offering while also providing greater exposure to the lucrative aero engine aftermarket.