Erweiterte Funktionen


Medlab Clinical - FY22 cash flows within our expectations




02.08.22 11:32
Edison Investment Research

Medlab Clinical has released its cash flow report for Q422 and the full FY22 period. Net cash outflow from operating activities in FY22 was A$9.0m, roughly in line with our estimate of A$9.3m. The company reported cash operating revenues for the year of A$6.2m, however it expects to record a A$3.5m research and development grant post the period end (in September/October 2022). Total cash outflow for FY22 was A$8.2m, which was lower than our estimate of A$9.3m as the company received A$750k and will receive A$250k in November 2022 and is expected to receive A$250k in November 2023 from the disposal of its nutraceuticals business. At end-FY22 Medlab had a gross cash position of A$5.2m which, at the current Q422 burn rate of A$3.4m, we estimate will fund operations into CY23 (second quarter of FY23). In the absence of full company accounts, we maintain our estimates for FY22–23 and will revisit these as more information becomes available. Our valuation of Medlab Clinical is unchanged at A$239.8m or A$0.70 per share.

Aktuell
Heute massiver Ausbruch: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne. Neuer 386% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:36 , Aktiennews
Ares Commercial Real Estate Aktie: Mit wahn [...]
14:36 , Aktiennews
Fast Finance24 Aktie: Die Vorzeichen waren s [...]
14:36 , Aktiennews
Nymox Pharmaceutical Aktie: Das könnte das [...]
14:36 , Aktiennews
Cyclone Metals Aktie: Lieber erstmal abwarten [...]
14:36 , Aktiennews
Kompliment an alle Meta-Anleger!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...