Medlab Clinical - Encouraging real-world data to support NanaBis




17.01.23 08:42
Edison Investment Research

Medlab Clinical has announced positive interim data from its real-world evidence study for NanaBis (Medcare observational study). The 12-month study comprised 1,172 patients (with both cancer and non-cancer related pain) and exhibited a good safety, tolerability and sustainability profile for NanaBis use. The enrolled patients reported a 55% improvement in pain relief, along with reduced opioid use in 75% of the patients. Importantly, 92% of the patients with cancer bone metastasis reported reduced pain severity and pain interference scores after six months. Final data are expected in July 2023 and Medlab plans to relaunch the study as the ENHANCE study in March 2023, with the objective to generate more focused data. We expect data from this study to support Medlab’s efforts in securing regulatory approval to initiate Phase III trials for NanaBis.

