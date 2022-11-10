Media and Games Invest - Swedish re-domicile going ahead

Media and Games Invest’s (MGI’s) recent EGM confirmed that the group can now proceed with its relocation to Sweden, set for January 2023, and the associated improvements to corporate governance, which should remove potential barriers to investment. Q322 results are scheduled for 15 November and, as with Q222, we would expect there to be a benefit from new publishers coming on board with an offset from a more testing economic backdrop. The inclusion of recent acquisition Dataseat from July will begin to step up the proportion of revenues and earnings generated from the demand-side. MGI’s valuation remains well below peers.