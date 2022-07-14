Erweiterte Funktionen
Media and Games Invest - Focus on ad software platform
14.07.22 13:52
Edison Investment Research
Media and Games Invest (MGI) is grasping an opportunity to leverage its extensive first-party data resource, generated through its games content, to build out a full stack advertising software platform that can offer good returns to both advertisers and publishers. Changes to the advertising ecosystem to protect user privacy are prompting a strategic shift to first-party data, with added benefits of improved targeting and transparency. MGI has already assembled a strong offering on the supply side and is now expanding its offering on the demand side, through organic growth and targeted M&A, which should generate further scale and efficiency.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,055 €
|2,071 €
|-0,016 €
|-0,77%
|14.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MT0000580101
|A1JGT0
|6,80 €
|1,99 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,055 €
|-0,77%
|15:44
|Xetra
|2,048 €
|-0,58%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|2,051 €
|-0,63%
|11:39
|Berlin
|2,051 €
|-0,63%
|17:52
|Düsseldorf
|2,00 €
|-1,48%
|18:00
|Stuttgart
|2,033 €
|-2,02%
|16:24
|München
|1,982 €
|-9,21%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|100
|Media and Games Invest - best.
|09:05
|992
|Blockescence PLC Chance mit .
|28.06.22