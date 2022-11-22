Media and Games Invest - Ad tech credentials boosted by Google partnership

Media and Games Invest’s (MGI’s) media operation, Verve Group, has been made a partner on Google’s Open Bidding platform. This gives it far wider reach on both the demand (advertiser) side and supply (publisher) side, accessing inventory (advertising opportunities) via real-time auctions. MGI’s Q3 revenue growth was strong at 39% (23% organic) and FY22 guidance was lifted, with margin pressure from market conditions resulting in unchanged EBITDA guidance. We have adjusted our forecasts accordingly. Google’s endorsement should give greater confidence in MGI’s medium-term prospects as it concentrates on organic growth rather than on M&A. The rating remains at a market discount to peers.