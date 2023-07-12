Erweiterte Funktionen


Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust - Performance returning to positive historical form




12.07.23 12:58
Edison Investment Research

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s (MNP’s) relative performance is back on track following a tough 2022, when investors favoured value and cyclical companies rather than growth businesses. Manager Zehrid Osmani has remained disciplined, seeking high-quality, long-term growth companies, and has retained his five- to 10-year investment horizon. Over the last decade, the trust has generated robust double-digit absolute annual NAV and share price total returns of 10.3% and 10.6% respectively. Within the AIC Global sector, MNP’s NAV total returns are above average over the last one and five years.

