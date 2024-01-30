Erweiterte Funktionen


Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust - High-quality equity offering in an uncertain world




30.01.24 14:03
Edison Investment Research

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s (MNP’s) manager Zehrid Osmani was correct in his assumption that investors were too conservative in 2023; global equities delivered an above-average total return led by large-cap US technology stocks. However, he believes that the consensus outlook for 2024 is too bullish given economic uncertainty and increasing geopolitical risks. The manager’s view is that with inflation remaining elevated, western central banks will not reduce interest rates until the second half of 2024, which is likely to cause disappointment and stock market volatility. With such an investment backdrop, he stresses the importance of focusing on high-quality companies with structural growth opportunities and strong balance sheets that can weather the prevailing headwinds.

