Manx Financial Group - UK deposit taking licence approved




16.10.23 11:50
Edison Investment Research

Manx Financial Group (MFX) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Conister Bank, has obtained regulatory approval to accept deposits in the UK. The new licence approval – authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, FCA and FSA – provides a step change in Conister’s options for sourcing liquidity to fulfil its growth ambitions with a range of UK deposits and wholesale funding.

