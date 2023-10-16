Erweiterte Funktionen
Manx Financial Group - UK deposit taking licence approved
16.10.23 11:50
Edison Investment Research
Manx Financial Group (MFX) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Conister Bank, has obtained regulatory approval to accept deposits in the UK. The new licence approval – authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, FCA and FSA – provides a step change in Conister’s options for sourcing liquidity to fulfil its growth ambitions with a range of UK deposits and wholesale funding.
Aktuell
