Manx Financial Group - Record PBT driven by niche growth strategy

Manx Financial Group (MFG) has delivered impressive growth in a weak economy through its strategy of investing in niche markets. PBT rose 71% to a record £5.2m and net attributable profit rose 55% to £4.3m due to a combination of organic growth and an initial contribution from 50%-owned Payment Assist (PAL). Return on equity (ROE) expanded to 15.9% from 11.8% in 2021. PAL was consolidated for just over three months and contributed 13.5% of PBT in FY22. Hence, we calculate a pro-forma PBT run-rate of c £6–7m in FY22. Furthermore, MFG continues to enjoy positive momentum within its chosen scalable and economically resilient high-return businesses.