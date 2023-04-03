Erweiterte Funktionen



Manx Financial Group - Record PBT driven by niche growth strategy




03.04.23 08:44
Edison Investment Research

Manx Financial Group (MFG) has delivered impressive growth in a weak economy through its strategy of investing in niche markets. PBT rose 71% to a record £5.2m and net attributable profit rose 55% to £4.3m due to a combination of organic growth and an initial contribution from 50%-owned Payment Assist (PAL). Return on equity (ROE) expanded to 15.9% from 11.8% in 2021. PAL was consolidated for just over three months and contributed 13.5% of PBT in FY22. Hence, we calculate a pro-forma PBT run-rate of c £6–7m in FY22. Furthermore, MFG continues to enjoy positive momentum within its chosen scalable and economically resilient high-return businesses.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Bohrresultate - 578% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 5.305% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 14.011% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,252 € 0,252 € -   € 0,00% 03.04./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IM00B28ZPX83 A0NBXP 0,31 € 0,070 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,254 € +4,96%  16:39
Frankfurt 0,252 € 0,00%  08:20
Berlin 0,252 € -0,79%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
44 Conister ein von Swen Lorenz . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...