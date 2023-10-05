Erweiterte Funktionen



Manx Financial Group - Rapid growth tempered by margin pressure




05.10.23 12:02
Edison Investment Research

Manx Financial Group (MFX) posted record PBT of £3m supported by record new lending of £183m in H123. Conister Bank experienced margin compression of 6% as rising interest rates were passed on to savers more quickly than borrowers. However, group net interest margin (NIM) rose 1.5 percentage points y-o-y to 8.2% as Payment Assist (PAL, currently 50.1% owned) grew rapidly. Altogether, EPS fell to 1.67p/share from 1.89p/share, and net attributable profit declined by 11% y-o-y to £1.9m. The outlook for volume growth remains positive. The anticipated approval of a UK banking licence before year-end will add further funding flexibility into FY24 and the company continues to look for synergistic acquisitions, with general insurance an area of interest.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,197 € 0,189 € 0,008 € +4,23% 05.10./12:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IM00B28ZPX83 A0NBXP 0,31 € 0,10 €
Werte im Artikel
0,20 plus
+4,76%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,198 € +4,76%  08:08
Frankfurt 0,197 € +4,23%  08:20
Stuttgart 0,187 € -3,11%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelles Offtake Agreement mit Glencore ($GLEN). Neuer 354% Lithium Aktientip nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) und 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
44 Conister ein von Swen Lorenz . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...