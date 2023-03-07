Erweiterte Funktionen


MGI - Media and Games Invest - Sharpening focus in digital advertising




07.03.23 08:48
Edison Investment Research

MGI – Media and Games Invest (MGI) is increasingly focused on its vertically integrated multichannel advertising platform, retaining a core of games that serve to generate first-party data and provide an efficient sandpit for developing new services. FY22 results were at the top end of guidance (as revised upwards at Q322), despite the headwind of lower market advertising rates. This scenario has continued in Q123, and we have taken a cautionary approach to our revised FY23 forecasts, which will be reviewed when management issues guidance for the year at the Q1 update. Medium-term guidance remains for a revenue CAGR of 25–30%. The shares are valued well below peers and the level indicated by a discounted cash flow (DCF).

Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Medtech Hot Stock
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock integriert AI-Technologie - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:00 , Aktiennews
Zion Oil, Gas Aktie: Das könnte richtig bitter [...]
18:00 , Aktiennews
An alle Graphic Packaging-Anleger!
18:00 , Aktiennews
Dr?erwerk AG & Co. KGaA Aktie: So schlec [...]
18:00 , Aktiennews
Delignit Aktie: Kommt jetzt der Schock?
18:00 , Aktiennews
Kuya Silver Corporation Aktie: War die Aufre [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...