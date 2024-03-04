Erweiterte Funktionen


MGI - Media and Games Invest - Back on a growth track




04.03.24 08:19
Edison Investment Research

MGI – Media and Games Invest (MGI) had a good Q423, gaining market share in an improving trading environment. Organic revenue growth of 16% in the quarter helped lift the full year figure to +5%. This good momentum has continued into the new year, with 18% revenue growth in January. MGI has leading positions in in-app advertising in the US on both iOS and Android, with the US its largest market at 70% of revenues, and has well established non-identifier-based and AI-driven solutions in the market. In the fast-growing Connected TV (CTV) market, MGI is targeting margin over volume. We have lifted our FY24 estimates reflecting the improving growth and margin prospects. Our view is that these are not yet factored into the valuation.

