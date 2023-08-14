Lowland Investment Company - Capital growth to follow income?

Lowland Investment Company (LWI) targets above-average total returns, from a combination of capital and income, with a multi-cap investment policy that differentiates it from most peers in the UK Equity Income sector. Within its broad range of investment opportunities, selected large caps provide more immediate income, often with defensive characteristics, while small and mid-caps offer faster growth in income and dividends over time. LWI has a long track record of progressive dividends, which have grown c 7% pa over 10 years, and currently offers an attractive 5.2% yield. While investor focus on large-cap stocks, often with global businesses, has created a headwind for LWI’s multi-cap approach and five-year NAV total return, the managers anticipate a broadening of market performance.