Loop Energy - Commercial orders underway




15.09.22 11:23
Edison Investment Research

Loop Energy’s patented PEM fuel cell technology has a leading combination of fuel efficiency, power density and durability, resulting in an attractive total cost of ownership (TCO), providing the company with a competitive advantage. This is supported by a recent transformational commercial order with electric truck maker Tevva, won via a competitive tender process. Loop Energy is targeting disruptors and early movers in electrification of the return-to-base fleet segment of road transport, which should help it to ramp up sales and drive down costs relatively quickly. We consider only the truck and bus markets, which are a portion of the company’s total addressable market, and estimate a US$4bn market in 2030 and a c US$60bn market by 2050. Our DCF valuation for Loop Energy implies C$4.5/share at a 15% cost of capital, which is more than double the current share price. This increases sharply as the investment case de-risks.

