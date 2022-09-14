Lithium Power International - Successful equity raise; Maricunga progress

Lithium Power International (LPI) has announced a successful equity placement, raising c A$25m in gross proceeds. This brings its proforma 30 June 2022 cash position to a comfortable level of A$31.5m. The funds will be used to advance LPI’s flagship Maricunga project. We have updated our model to reflect the news and LPI’s (now less dilutive) higher share price, increasing our valuation from A$1.0/share to A$1.24/share. Despite the backdrop of slowing global economic growth, lithium prices remain high reflecting tight supply/demand fundamentals and the sector’s attractive long-term growth potential.