Lithium Power International - Lithium price upgrade calls for higher valuation

We have raised our near-term lithium price expectations to reflect the current supply/demand cycle and upgraded our long-run (post 2031) price forecasts (from US$17,000/t to US$22,500/t LCE) to reflect lithium’s high demand growth and highly concentrated supply fundamentals. On the back of this, our valuation of Lithium Power International (LPI) has increased from A$1.24/share to A$1.42/share assuming the full project equity dilution. We have also updated our model to reflect 100% consolidation of the Maricunga project as well as LPI’s (now somewhat more dilutive) lower share price.