Light Science Technologies Holdings - Proposed £1.5m placing and subscription

Light Science Technologies Holdings has conditionally raised £1.5m (gross) through a placing and private subscription at 1p/share. The company also intends to raise up to £0.5m (gross) at 1p/share via the Winterflood Retail Access platform. The proceeds will predominantly be used for product development and intellectual property protection in the company’s controlled environment agriculture (CEA) division, as well as for general working capital purposes.