Light Science Technologies Holdings - Progress in both divisions
30.09.22 10:54
Edison Investment Research
Light Science Technologies Holdings (LSTH) has received an additional £0.5m in forward orders for contract electronics manufacturing (CEM) services from long-standing customer Rentokil Initial. It has also signed up for the first two trials of its sensorGROW system with controlled environment agriculture (CEA) customers, which could potentially lead to up to £0.9m in revenues from subscriptions over a three year period.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,074 €
|0,071 €
|0,003 €
|+4,23%
|30.09./10:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNDQJN14
|A3C5J3
|0,37 €
|0,065 €
