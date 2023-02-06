Light Science Technologies Holdings - Pluses and minuses of high energy costs

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "LIGHT SC.TEC.HLDG LS -,01":

In December, Light Science Technologies Holdings (LSTH) noted that high input costs have resulted in strong interest in the group’s controlled environment agriculture (CEA) products because they help growers operate more efficiently. This demand has generated a sales pipeline for the group of quoted work worth more than £60m (as of December 2022), including forward orders and contracts of £18m (contingent on meeting certain milestones). However, high input costs have caused growers to defer capital investment decisions, resulting in longer sales cycles. This has adversely affected FY22 trading because some anticipated revenue streams for the CEA division are now more likely to materialise in FY23 rather than FY22. Based on this information, we are introducing estimates for FY22 and FY23.