Light Science Technologies Holdings - Helping grow more with less




22.09.22 12:52
Edison Investment Research

Light Science Technologies Holdings (LSTH) has built on its established UK-based contract electronic manufacturing (CEM) business by launching highly innovative products for the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) market. This market is growing rapidly as farmers address the issues of climate breakdown and food security. Although most of the group’s revenues are currently attributable to the CEM division, our note focuses on the CEA activity because of its superior growth prospects.

