Light Science Technologies Holdings - Demand for sensorGROW blossoming




08.11.22 15:04
Edison Investment Research

Light Science Technologies Holdings has signed two further trial contracts for its new sensorGROW system, which could roll into subscriptions collectively generating up to £0.2m over a three-year period. One of these contracts is with a leading UK manufacturer of preserves, marmalades and associated products. Following on from the first two trial contracts announced in September, which could generate up to £0.9m over a three-year period, we believe this demonstrates a high level of engagement from growers in exploring how sensorGROW can help them maximise yields and reduce energy, nutrient and water costs.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,064 € 0,063 € 0,001 € +1,59% 08.11./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNDQJN14 A3C5J3 0,35 € 0,063 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,064 € +1,59%  09:16
München 0,078 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 0,065 € -2,99%  17:27
  = Realtime
