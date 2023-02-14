Lepidico - Everything moving all at once

Since our last note on the company, Lepidico has successfully completed extensive further pilot plant trials at larger scale, raised over A$19m in equity, updated and improved the economics of its Phase 1 Plant project and updated and upgraded its mineral resources (and reserves) at Helikon 4 and on surface (in the form of dumps etc) at both Rubicon and Helikon. This note updates our valuation of the company for all of these developments plus new lithium price assumptions (below).