Erweiterte Funktionen



Lepidico - Coming in sight of the Rubicon




05.08.22 12:36
Edison Investment Research

Lepidico is awaiting the delivery of Phase 1 control estimates from its EPCM contractor ahead of making a final investment decision (FID) on its Karibib integrated lithium mine and chemical plant project in September. Within this context, it has now almost completed the resourcing of its executive management team with four major recent appointments at a time when the price of lithium chemicals has continued to hover close to record highs (in sharp contrast to most other metals).

Aktuell
Kursexplosion Heute: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese 373% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0219 € 0,0194 € 0,0025 € +12,89% 05.08./16:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000LPD2 A2DHFT 0,038 € 0,0094 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0219 € +12,89%  10:12
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0205 $ +6,77%  04.08.22
Hamburg 0,0181 € +2,84%  08:05
Frankfurt 0,0186 € +1,09%  08:23
München 0,0192 € 0,00%  08:03
Berlin 0,0197 € 0,00%  11:35
Stuttgart 0,0182 € -0,55%  08:14
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt kaufen. Diesen 424% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
290 LEPIDICO 29.07.22
4 STOP77 / Heute / Lepidico LT. 04.04.22
  Technologielizenz von Lepidico f. 10.06.21
4 Lepidico: L-MAX und LOH-MAX. 25.04.21
43 Deletion of Instruments 27.12.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...