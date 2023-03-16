LXi REIT - Stronger, leaner and fitter

LXi REIT’s (LXi’s) well-executed merger with Secure Income REIT (SIR) brought together two complementary businesses, adding scale at low cost and retaining LXi’s successful diversified, inflation-protected, long-income strategy. We expect this approach to deliver visible income and DPS growth, including merger cost savings, and mitigate market-wide pressure on capital values. Meanwhile, good progress is being made with the near-term priorities of debt refinancing, capital recycling, and lease regears.