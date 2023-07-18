Erweiterte Funktionen
LXi REIT - Organic growth drivers with external opportunities
18.07.23 08:22
Edison Investment Research
LXi REIT reported strong FY23 income results and well-covered dividend growth, driven by the economies scale generated by its successful merger with Secure Income REIT (SIR) and rental growth. We expect this to continue. Asset management, rent growth and portfolio positioning all mitigated the capital impact of market-wide weakness in property values.
