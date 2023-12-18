Erweiterte Funktionen



Kolibri Global Energy - Playing its cards right




18.12.23 10:46
Edison Investment Research

Kolibri Global Energy (Kolibri or KEI) is a junior E&P oil and gas company, developing Caney Shale in southern Oklahoma. The company has been ramping up its drilling activity in 2022 and 2023, which led to a strong operational and financial performance. We expect this momentum to continue into FY24, as Kolibri benefits from its large undeveloped proved reserves, the low-cost nature of its operations and its superior operating netbacks. This positions KEI as a fast growing, yet defensive play in the sector, and points to strong near-term potential for returning cash to shareholders. We initiate coverage of KEI with an NPV derived value of US$7.5/share (C$10.1), also noting its undemanding peer-based valuation.

Aktuell
Eilt: Uran-Aktien im Höhenflug - Kernenergie wird verdreifacht - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energie ($UEC)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,76 $ 3,87 $ -0,11 $ -2,84% 18.12./16:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA50043K4063 A3DL9D 4,93 $ 3,53 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,54 € +3,51%  11.12.23
Frankfurt 3,34 € +2,45%  08:10
NYSE 3,621 $ 0,00%  12.12.23
AMEX 4,56 $ 0,00%  03.11.23
Stuttgart 3,34 € -0,60%  13:50
Nasdaq 3,76 $ -2,84%  16:24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Technologischer Durchbruch für Elektroauto-Batterien - 10 mal höhere Kapazität. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...