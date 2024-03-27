Kolibri Global Energy - FY23 reserves show solid replacement rates

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.03.24 09:40
Edison Investment Research

Kolibri (KEI) released its annual reserves statement, which showed good replacement rates despite a visible increase in average production in FY23. At end-2023, the company’s total gross proved reserves declined by only 3% y-o-y to 32.4mmboe, while the total gross reserves increased by 3% to 79.4mmboe. KEI also reported a netback from operations of US$43.0/boe in FY23, marginally below our estimate of US$43.5/boe, on total average production of 2,796mboe. We will update our estimates and valuation following the upcoming release of the FY23 results.

