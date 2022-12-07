Erweiterte Funktionen



Kinarus Therapeutics - Antiviral activity against Omicron BA.2/BA.5




07.12.22 13:52
Edison Investment Research

Kinarus has reported that its preclinical data on lead candidate KIN001 have shown strong antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants BA.2 and BA.5, which account for about a quarter of US COVID-19 infections. This builds on previously reported in vitro data, indicative of robust antiviral efficacy of equal potency against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and other variants of concern, including Delta. We view this development as continued validation of KIN001’s mechanism of action involving antiviral, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity, as well as its ‘variant-agnostic’ level of activity against SARS-CoV-2. We highlight that other SARS-CoV-2 variants are emerging, including the Omicron BQ subvariants, and KIN001’s effectiveness to date against multiple variants suggests it may also maintain potency against BQ and other future (sub)variants as well.

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 514% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0175 € 0,0175 € -   € 0,00% 07.12./15:30
 
ISIN WKN
CH0009115129 928449
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0175 € 0,00%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
240 Mio. US$ Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Diesen 632% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Neuausrichtung / Reverse Take. 23.08.21
  Kennt jemand die Firma 4M Te. 02.07.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...