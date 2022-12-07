Kinarus Therapeutics - Antiviral activity against Omicron BA.2/BA.5

Kinarus has reported that its preclinical data on lead candidate KIN001 have shown strong antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants BA.2 and BA.5, which account for about a quarter of US COVID-19 infections. This builds on previously reported in vitro data, indicative of robust antiviral efficacy of equal potency against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and other variants of concern, including Delta. We view this development as continued validation of KIN001’s mechanism of action involving antiviral, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity, as well as its ‘variant-agnostic’ level of activity against SARS-CoV-2. We highlight that other SARS-CoV-2 variants are emerging, including the Omicron BQ subvariants, and KIN001’s effectiveness to date against multiple variants suggests it may also maintain potency against BQ and other future (sub)variants as well.