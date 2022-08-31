Erweiterte Funktionen
Kinarus - Phase II COVID-19 outpatient study underway
31.08.22 08:10
Edison Investment Research
Kinarus has announced that it has dosed the first patient in its Phase II KINFAST study evaluating lead candidate KIN001 in mild or moderate COVID-19 patients in an outpatient setting. KINFAST is a placebo-controlled study that is designed to recruit c 400 patients across multiple sites in Switzerland and Germany. Interim data are expected after the enrolment of c 140 patients, which we anticipate should help guide KIN001’s future development as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0085 €
|0,0085 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0009115129
|928449
|0,0085 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Neuausrichtung / Reverse Take.
|23.08.21
|Kennt jemand die Firma 4M Te.
|02.07.06