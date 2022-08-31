Kinarus - Phase II COVID-19 outpatient study underway

Kinarus has announced that it has dosed the first patient in its Phase II KINFAST study evaluating lead candidate KIN001 in mild or moderate COVID-19 patients in an outpatient setting. KINFAST is a placebo-controlled study that is designed to recruit c 400 patients across multiple sites in Switzerland and Germany. Interim data are expected after the enrolment of c 140 patients, which we anticipate should help guide KIN001’s future development as a potential treatment for COVID-19.