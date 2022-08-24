Kinarus - A unique combination targeting unmet needs

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.08.22 12:02
Edison Investment Research

Kinarus Therapeutics is advancing KIN001, a patented orally dosed combination of p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (p38 MAPK) inhibitor pamapimod (in-licensed from Roche) and pioglitazone. Preclinical data suggest this combination may have antiviral, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity. KIN001 is under development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and COVID-19. Kinarus plans to start a Phase II study in wet AMD, its lead indication, before the year end, backed by preclinical data suggesting potential benefit in reducing choroidal neovascularisation (CNV) lesions. There are currently no oral drugs approved to treat wet AMD, which suggests there is a potentially significant unmet need.

