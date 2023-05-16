Erweiterte Funktionen



Kendrion - Q123 – good revenue growth at lower margins




16.05.23 12:38
Edison Investment Research

Kendrion’s Q123 results were mixed with good revenue growth of 5% but an unexpected decline in EBITDA of 7%. Gross margin was under pressure due to Kendrion passing on material price inflation at no margin and lower direct engineering revenues in Automotive. We have adjusted our estimates only slightly downward as the positive energy transition trend is still intact. Our estimates for FY23–25 reflect a revenue CAGR of 7%, an EBITDA CAGR of 18% and a normalised EPS CAGR of 27%. The unweighted average of our three valuation methods points to a fair value of €23.0 per share.

Aktuell
1,18 Mio. Unzen Gold entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal
355% Gold Aktientip im Visier von Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,50 € 18,70 € -0,20 € -1,07% 16.05./17:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000852531 A0MN1X 19,62 € 12,98 €
Werte im Artikel
18,50 minus
-1,07%
7,20 minus
-2,70%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,50 € -1,07%  15.05.23
Düsseldorf 18,02 € -1,96%  16:00
Frankfurt 18,50 € -2,12%  09:15
Stuttgart 18,06 € -2,59%  14:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
550 Bohrlöcher bis 118mg/L Lithium - 335% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...