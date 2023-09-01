Erweiterte Funktionen



Kendrion - Price increases largely drive revenue growth




01.09.23 07:58
Edison Investment Research

Kendrion’s Q223 organic revenue growth of 9% was better than the 5% in Q1 despite the slowdown in economic activity in several regions. Gross margin remained under pressure due to cost increases. EBITDA increased slightly year-on-year in Q2 after a decline in Q1, as cost savings offset wage inflation. Despite the short-term uncertainties, Kendrion is positive about its orderbook, which is driven by electrification and clean energy trends. On lower margin estimates, the average of our valuation methods points to a value of €21.5 per share.

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,20 € 14,42 € -0,22 € -1,53% 01.09./17:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000852531 A0MN1X 19,06 € 13,10 €
Werte im Artikel
14,54 plus
+0,83%
6,10 minus
-1,61%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,54 € +0,83%  16:30
Düsseldorf 14,38 € +0,84%  16:30
Stuttgart 14,16 € 0,00%  14:30
Frankfurt 14,20 € -1,53%  11:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...