Kendrion - Preparing for stronger growth in Automotive

Kendrion performed well in FY22 despite the difficult market conditions, such as delayed deliveries of raw materials, inflationary pressures and volatile demand. Organic revenue growth was 8% but margins were lower due to higher input prices and engineering costs. The energy transition will drive growth and higher margins at Kendrion over the next few years, bringing it close to its 2025 financial targets (average organic revenue growth of 5% and an EBITDA margin of >15%). The unweighted average of our three valuation methods points to a fair value of €22.8 per share.