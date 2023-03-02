Erweiterte Funktionen



Kendrion - Preparing for stronger growth in Automotive




02.03.23 11:34
Edison Investment Research

Kendrion performed well in FY22 despite the difficult market conditions, such as delayed deliveries of raw materials, inflationary pressures and volatile demand. Organic revenue growth was 8% but margins were lower due to higher input prices and engineering costs. The energy transition will drive growth and higher margins at Kendrion over the next few years, bringing it close to its 2025 financial targets (average organic revenue growth of 5% and an EBITDA margin of >15%). The unweighted average of our three valuation methods points to a fair value of €22.8 per share.

Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Medtech Hot Stock
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,84 € 15,94 € -0,10 € -0,63% 02.03./13:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000852531 A0MN1X 20,40 € 12,98 €
Werte im Artikel
8,70 plus
+7,41%
15,84 minus
-0,63%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,84 € -0,63%  09:30
Düsseldorf 15,80 € +0,51%  14:01
Frankfurt 15,78 € -0,75%  09:15
Stuttgart 15,72 € -1,13%  13:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 324% Drone Hot Stock liefert bis zu 200 Drohnen in Ukraine. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...