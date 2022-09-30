Kendrion - CMD confirms strategic direction and targets

At its capital markets day (CMD) on 8 September, Kendrion reiterated its financial targets for 2025 (originally set in September 2020) and confirmed its strategic direction. The Industrial division is continuing strong growth in revenues and profitability (despite market challenges), while Automotive still is affected by supply chain constraints, inflation and volatile demand. The long-term growth outlook for Kendrion remains strong, based on the favourable trends of electrification and green energy. The average of three valuation methods points at a value per share of €21.7.