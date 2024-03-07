Erweiterte Funktionen
KEFI Gold and Copper - The penultimate piece of the puzzle
07.03.24 09:42
Edison Investment Research
On 4 March, KEFI announced a firm placing of 750m new shares to raise £4.5m at a price of 0.6p/share plus a further 83.3m shares (subject to approval by shareholders at a general meeting on 26 March), also at 0.6p, in direct settlement of a number of the company’s liabilities. Finally, on 5 March, it announced the closure of a simultaneous retail offer via PrimaryBid to raise a further £0.5m via the issue of a further 82.7m shares. Assuming approval at the company’s general meeting, in aggregate, KEFI will be raising £5.5m (gross) via the issue of 916.0m shares, such that the final total, post-presumed 26 March approval, will be 5,881.1m.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,008 €
|0,008 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.03./11:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BD8GP619
|A2DL1A
|0,015 €
|0,0020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,006 €
|+50,00%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|0,008 €
|0,00%
|11:33
|Berlin
|0,0035 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,008 $
|0,00%
|04.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Kefi Min: https://www.kefi-mine.
|22.11.23
|38
|Kefi Minerals (KEFI.L 5,15 GB.
|13.04.22