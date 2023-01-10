Erweiterte Funktionen



KEFI Gold and Copper - New exploration and increased resources




10.01.23 17:06
Edison Investment Research

This week, KEFI Gold and Copper (KEFI) released two updates pertaining to its exploration and development in Saudi Arabia. First, it announced an increase in the mineral resource estimate (MRE) and indicated resource at the Hawiah project. The MRE increased by 16%, boasting an additional 4.1Mt and generating a new total of 29.0Mt, with the indicated resource up 14% from 10.9Mt to 12.4Mt, inclusive of oxide material (previously inferred) containing 80,000oz of gold. Second, KEFI announced the award of five additional exploration licences via its Gold and Minerals (GMCO) joint venture in Saudi Arabia, which has since started comprehensive mapping and sampling campaigns over these new licences.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,008 € 0,001 € 0,007 € +700,00% 10.01./17:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BD8GP619 A2DL1A 0,021 € 0,0010 €
Werte im Artikel
0,012 plus
+91,67%
0,037 plus
+30,74%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,008 € +700,00%  08:09
Frankfurt 0,0115 € +91,67%  13:45
Berlin 0,004 € -11,11%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,005 $ -95,00%  23.11.22
  = Realtime
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
