KEFI Gold and Copper - New exploration and increased resources

This week, KEFI Gold and Copper (KEFI) released two updates pertaining to its exploration and development in Saudi Arabia. First, it announced an increase in the mineral resource estimate (MRE) and indicated resource at the Hawiah project. The MRE increased by 16%, boasting an additional 4.1Mt and generating a new total of 29.0Mt, with the indicated resource up 14% from 10.9Mt to 12.4Mt, inclusive of oxide material (previously inferred) containing 80,000oz of gold. Second, KEFI announced the award of five additional exploration licences via its Gold and Minerals (GMCO) joint venture in Saudi Arabia, which has since started comprehensive mapping and sampling campaigns over these new licences.