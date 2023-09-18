Erweiterte Funktionen



KEFI Gold and Copper - East Africa and Ethiopia attracting investment




18.09.23 08:10
Edison Investment Research

Three recent developments have served to put KEFI’s Tulu Kapi into the spotlight. The first is Ethiopia’s recent central bank directive exempting certain strategic industries – including mining – from foreign exchange controls, satisfying the last major condition precedent for the issuance of final approval by the project finance lenders. The second is Allied Gold’s listing on the TSX, including its decision to raise US$250m (US$160m in equity), of which 80% is to be invested in developing the Kurmuk mine, also in Ethiopia, on the border with Sudan, west of Tulu Kapi. The third is the takeover of early-stage OreCorp by Silvercorp at a price equivalent to 24.5% of attributable NPV5% or US$46.14 per resource ounce.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Silber


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,006 € 0,012 € -0,006 € -50,00% 18.09./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BD8GP619 A2DL1A 0,016 € 0,0020 €
Werte im Artikel
23,12 plus
+0,44%
0,040 plus
0,00%
0,0060 minus
-50,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0069 $ +7,81%  06.09.23
Stuttgart 0,0035 € 0,00%  10:32
Berlin 0,009 € 0,00%  08:20
Frankfurt 0,006 € -50,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: US-Militär ordert Drohnen dieses Drone Hot Stock - Massives Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Kefi Min: https://www.kefi-mine. 17.02.23
38 Kefi Minerals (KEFI.L 5,15 GB. 13.04.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...