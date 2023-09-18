Jersey Electricity - Managing transition well

Erweiterte Funktionen


Jersey Electricity (JEL) continues to deliver steady 5% dividend growth, while managing consumer tariffs amid turbulent energy markets. Forward energy purchases have helped protect JEL and Jersey consumers from volatile wholesale markets over the last year, but this protection will decline from FY24. JEL should benefit from Jersey’s carbon-neutral goals, which will see increased electrification of the island, notably due to the displacement of carbon-intensive heating and transport with low-carbon energy purchased via subsea cables. We see the almost flat unit demand of recent years rising to a 2% CAGR through to 2030.

