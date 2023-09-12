Erweiterte Funktionen


JPMorgan European Discovery Trust - A balanced trust targeting a world-beating market




12.09.23 12:19
Edison Investment Research

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT) invests in European small-cap companies (excluding UK), with the aim of providing shareholders with long term capital growth. The investment case for this sector is clear and simple. European small caps have outperformed most other markets over the long term. JEDT’s disappointing performance during H122 prompted its managers to rotate out of high-growth IT software and medtech stocks, in favour of a more balanced approach focused on quality and value names. Many of these acquisitions are now contributing to returns.

