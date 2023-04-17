JDC Group - Strong results in a difficult market

Erweiterte Funktionen



JDC Group (JDC) reported FY22 results that were in line with the preliminary results published on 9 March. After slower than expected growth in H222, JDC expects 2023 revenue growth to accelerate again to 17% at the midpoint of guidance and the EBITDA margin to improve. Nevertheless, we have lowered our 2023 and 2024 revenue estimates by 5% and 6% and our EBITDA estimates by 7% and 12%, respectively, due to a lower FY22 base. JDC trades at an FY24e EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.0x on consensus estimates, which we believe is very undemanding for what is essentially a fast-scaling platform business. Our DCF calculation provides a valuation of €32.51/share (versus €36.40/share previously).

