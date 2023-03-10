JDC Group - On track for a strong FY23

JDC Group (JDC) reported preliminary FY22 results that were on the lower side of the guided range for revenues and on the higher end for EBITDA. FY22 revenue increased by 6.3%, compared to 18% in 2021, reflecting low German consumer confidence especially in December. This led to weaker demand especially for life insurance products. JDC expects FY23 revenue growth to accelerate, to 17% at the midpoint of guidance (€175–190m) based on cooperation agreements that are already signed. The EBITDA margin is also expected to increase based on a guided EBITDA range of €11.5–13.0m. We will review our valuation after the final results, which will be published on 31 March.