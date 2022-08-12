Erweiterte Funktionen
JDC Group - FY22 guidance reiterated after strong Q222
12.08.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research
JDC Group (JDC) reported strong Q222 numbers and reiterated its FY22 guidance for revenues of €165.0–175.0m (FY21: €146.8m) and EBITDA of more than €11m in FY22 (FY21: €8.3m). We have left our estimates unchanged. In our recent update, we concluded that, based on 2023e consensus EV/sales, EV/EBITDA multiples and our DCF calculation of €37.90 per share, JDC’s valuation does not seem demanding.
= Realtime
