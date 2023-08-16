Erweiterte Funktionen
JDC Group - Accelerating into H223
16.08.23 11:04
Edison Investment Research
JDC Group (JDC) reported H123 results that showed accelerating growth at its key Advisortech division (c 89% of revenue) of 11.2%. After three slower quarters, JDC expects overall growth to accelerate in H223 and reiterated its challenging but realistic FY23 guidance of 17% revenue growth at the midpoint, with EBITDA of €11.5–13.0m. JDC trades at an FY24e EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.2x on consensus estimates, which we believe is undemanding for what is essentially a fast-scaling platform business. Our DCF calculation provides a valuation of €34.09/share.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,65 €
|17,60 €
|0,05 €
|+0,28%
|16.08./16:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0B9N37
|A0B9N3
|20,90 €
|14,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,65 €
|+0,28%
|16:55
|Frankfurt
|17,75 €
|+2,90%
|14:08
|Hamburg
|17,65 €
|+1,73%
|08:16
|Düsseldorf
|17,35 €
|+0,58%
|16:31
|Stuttgart
|17,45 €
|+0,58%
|16:04
|Xetra
|17,65 €
|+0,28%
|16:13
|München
|17,85 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Berlin
|17,35 €
|0,00%
|08:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|157
|JDC Group - Turnaround mit ho.
|10.08.23
|Blockchain News
|25.04.21
|379
|Aragon-Hammer Zahlen-EK-Quo.
|24.04.21
|33
|Aragon (neu): Turnaround 2015.
|13.08.15
|36
|Aragon AG mit KGV v. 3,5 f.
|30.11.10