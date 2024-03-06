International Public Partnerships - Capital markets day

INPP recently held a strategy day. This provided a detailed overview of its business and the outlook for a continuation of the strong, predictable, inflation-linked returns that have been generated since the company listed in 2006. INPP’s operational and financial performance is at odds with its discount to NAV and the company has a clear strategy to address this. No new financial details were provided ahead of INPP’s 2023 results, due to be published on 28 March.