Erweiterte Funktionen


International Public Partnerships - Capital markets day




06.03.24 10:34
Edison Investment Research

INPP recently held a strategy day. This provided a detailed overview of its business and the outlook for a continuation of the strong, predictable, inflation-linked returns that have been generated since the company listed in 2006. INPP’s operational and financial performance is at odds with its discount to NAV and the company has a clear strategy to address this. No new financial details were provided ahead of INPP’s 2023 results, due to be published on 28 March.

Aktuell
Eilt: 10 Mrd $ Lithium-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Kursziel für diesen 300% Lithium Hot Stock verdoppelt

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock 2024: Erstklassige Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Diese Biotech-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit Biotech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:05 , Gurupress
Destination XL Aktie: Das gibt’s ja gar nicht!
16:05 , Gurupress
Mondelez Aktie: Neues zur Entwicklung der Fi [...]
16:03 , Gurupress
Kion Aktie: Was wird das noch werden?
16:01 , dpa-AFX
Original-Research: GBC Insider Focus Index (vo [...]
16:01 , dpa-AFX
EQS-Stimmrechte: MorphoSys AG (deutsch)
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...