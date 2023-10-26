Information Services Corporation - Registering growth

Erweiterte Funktionen



Information Services Corporation (ISC) has a strong track record of proficiently acquiring and innovating registries and related information services to benefit citizens and businesses in Canada and on a global scale. We expect ISC to continue to generate predictable and growing cash flows due to the non-discretionary nature of its core registry services, bolstered by its recent extension of the Master Service Agreement (MSA) with the Saskatchewan government by 20 years to 2053. Our DCF valuation of C$37/share implies 88% upside to the current share price, reflecting the sustainable, cash-generative nature of the company, encompassing a large, steady-growth Registry business and a fast-growing Services division.

